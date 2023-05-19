Kathie Lee Gifford's New Love 'Struggling to Compete' With Memory of Talk Show Host's Late Husband Frank: Sources

Kathie Lee Gifford found love again with her boyfriend, Richard Spitz, but insiders close to the former Today cohost claim her smitten beau is "struggling to compete" with the memory of her late husband, Frank Gifford.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Gifford, 69, and her 62-year-old Nashville-based businessman are very much infatuated with each other and envision a future together, even enjoying a romantic trip to Italy in recent weeks.

However, sources claim he is having a tough time dealing with one aspect of their relationship.