Kathie Lee Gifford Ready For New Man 3 Years After Husband Frank’s Death

Romance has been hard to find for Kathie Lee Gifford, who lost her husband Frank less than three years ago. But in a new interview, she insisted she’s not discouraged.

“Oh, I’m not deterred,” she joked during an interview with Access Live. “I’m open to anybody that has their own teeth!”

Kathie Lee was famously married to NFL Hall of Famer Frank Gifford for 29 years, before his death in 2015 at the age of 84.

PHOTOS: New Mom At 52! Hoda Cradles Adopted Baby Before Returning To Work

Since then, it’s been a rocky romantic road for the 64-year-old.

“Who doesn’t want to find love again?” Kathie Lee said to host Kit Hoover during her appearance. “I think my probability is less, obviously. Some men are afraid of strong women. I wouldn’t be interested in a man like that anyway. And some men are afraid of living up to the mantle of Frank Gifford.

But she quickly added there’s no reason to fear her onetime husband.

PHOTOS: ‘Total Chaos!’ Behind-The-Scenes Drama At ‘Live With Kelly & Michael’ Exposed

“Frank was just a flawed man like anybody else is,” she continued. “I didn’t know him as an eight-time Hall of Famer. He was my husband and he was my friend for four years before we fell in love.”

Kathie Lee, who is promoting her new book The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi, says finding love again is in God’s hands now.

“I’m certainly open to it,” she revealed. “I’m not out at singles bars. I’m not online.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.