Political Shockwave: Kamala Surges in Head-to-Head Polls With Trump — Ex-Prez Plunges 11 Points in Key Battleground State

Source: MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, has closed the gap against former President Donald Trump, 78, in seven key battleground states.

By:

Jul. 31 2024, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a dead heat for the 2024 White House.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Vice President Harris, 59, has nearly “wiped out” former President Trump’s lead in seven crucial battleground states less than two weeks after becoming the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

Source: MEGA

Vice President Harris leads Trump by 11 points in Michigan and two points in Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove, while citing a new Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, said: “Harris has wiped out Trump’s lead.

“The poll found a big Democrat lead in Michigan, a more modest Trump lead in Pennsylvania and close contests everywhere else. Dead heat.”

According to the new survey, Harris now leads the 78-year-old former president in Michigan (53-42), Wisconsin (49-47), Arizona (49-47) and Nevada (47-45).

Harris remains tied with Trump in Georgia (47-47). Meanwhile, the GOP nominee still leads in North Carolina (48-46) and Pennsylvania (50-46).

Source: MEGA

Trump remains ahead of Harris by two points in North Carolina and four points in Pennsylvania.

With Harris and Trump tied in Georgia, the Peach State could decide who wins the presidency on November 5.

Harris, who is set to announce her vice president running mate this weekend, also held a campaign rally in Atlanta on Tuesday.

She touted her surge in the head-to-head polls against Trump and vowed to take the convicted felon ex-president down with less than 100 days to go before election day.

The vice president said: “The momentum in this race is shifting. And there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it.

“We are the underdogs in this race. We are. But we are a people power campaign.”

Source: MEGA

Harris said during a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday: “The momentum in this race is shifting. And there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it.”

But Harris has also experienced a surge in popularity among young, Black and Hispanic voters – three voting demographics essential to successfully taking the White House later this year.

Robert Banks, a Black voter from downtown Marietta, Georgia, said: “Kamala moves the needle. People are excited.

He also discussed Harris’ popularity versus Trump’s, adding: “I’m definitely not for Trump. We can’t go through four more years of him.”

Alexander Podkul of Morning Consult indicated the presumptive Democratic nominee’s surge in the polls is a direct result of President Joe Biden’s decision to ditch his 2024 re-election campaign and withdraw from the race for the White House earlier this month.

Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 race for the White House has “excited” the Democratic base and led to a surge for Vice President Harris in the polls.

Before leaving the race, President Biden trailed Trump in nearly every key battleground state by at least a two-point deficit.

Podkul said: “Since last month’s survey, our swing state tracking revealed many self-identified Democrats coming home to support their party’s candidate.

“Harris’ switch to the top of the ticket appears to have excited her base.”

As for Trump, he has attacked his likely 2024 opponent as she gains momentum in the seven battleground states set to decide this year’s election.

The ex-president, who was almost assassinated on July 13, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham this week: “You know who’s plain weird? She’s plain weird. She’s a weird person.

“Look at her past. Look at what she does. And look at what she used to say about herself. And I won’t get into it. But what she used to say, and who she was, compared to what she said starting in about 2016.”

