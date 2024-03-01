'This is Not Divorce': Jax Taylor Says Brittany Cartwright is Back Living at Home as He's Spotted Without Wedding Ring
Well, that was fast! Jax Taylor addressed his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright, insisting they are not getting a divorce and are living under the same roof, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His statement came just hours after Cartwright shared that they were "taking time apart" and she had moved into a separate home for her mental health — and following backlash from fans who accused them of faking their separation to promote their new show, The Valley.
On Thursday evening, Taylor, 44, was seen exiting a gym and told photographers that their separation “is not divorce.”
"We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” Taylor shared with Page Six. He also claimed that they were already back in the same home.
"She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now," the ex-Vanderpump Rules star stated. Taylor, who wasn't wearing his wedding band for the outing, insisted they were trying to “figure out” their future, adding this “is all fresh and new.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cartwright spilled the tea about their split; however, not everyone is buying it, especially with how quickly things have progressed.
Many fans have doubts about their separation, claiming they are using the drama to hype the premiere of their upcoming reality show on March 19. Taylor and Cartwright are returning to television this month after a years-long hiatus following their ousting from Vanderpump Rules in 2020.
The Valley follows a new cast as they maneuver adulting in the suburbs with careers, children, and homes.
Cartwright spoke out about their relationship status on the Thursday episode of their podcast, When Reality Hits, only after eagle-eyed fans noticed they had been posting on social media from separate homes.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she shared. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
Like Taylor, his estranged wife said they were "taking one day at a time," adding that her main focus is caring for their two-year-old son, Cruz.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Cartwright concluded her statement by asking fans to "pray for us," adding she believes "everything will be just fine" despite their marriage issues.
The pair married four years ago in June 2019. Fans watched the highs and lows of their relationship play out, including a nasty cheating scandal, on Vanderpump Rules.