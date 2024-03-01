'This is Not Divorce': Jax Taylor Says Brittany Cartwright is Back Living at Home as He's Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Well, that was fast! Jax Taylor addressed his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright, insisting they are not getting a divorce and are living under the same roof, RadarOnline.com has learned.

His statement came just hours after Cartwright shared that they were "taking time apart" and she had moved into a separate home for her mental health — and following backlash from fans who accused them of faking their separation to promote their new show, The Valley.