All for PR? Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Accused of Faking Separation to Promote New Show
Bravo fans weren't surprised when Brittany Cartwright announced her separation from Jax Taylor, but some are calling their bluff, RadarOnline.com can reveal. After this outlet shared that the pair were "taking time apart" while noting their new show, The Valley, debuts in a few weeks, comments flooded our social media with naysayers expressing doubt about their split.
Fans watched the ups and downs of their relationship for years on Vanderpump Rules until Taylor's controversial behavior got him fired. Their working relationship with NBCUniversal was put on pause for several years before the network revealed Taylor and Cartwright — who married in June 2019 — were returning to television screens in an all-new reality series with a different concept.
The Valley follows a whole new cast, plus their former VPR costar Kristen Doute, and makes its debut on March 19. The timing of their separation is leaving some to believe that Taylor and Cartwright's breakup is nothing more than to promote their show.
"Probably for publicity to stir up interest in their new show," one RadarOnline.com follower commented on Facebook. "That’s one way to get viewers on their upcoming show," wrote another.
The comments kept coming.
"And when the season is over, they will be back together again," shared a third, while another joked, "Anything to promote the show."
Someone else accused the pair of attempting "to be like Scandoval," adding, "Still not watching it."
- 'Taking Time Apart': Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Confirm Separation Weeks Before 'The Valley' Airs
- Fired 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Don't Have New Show In The Works, Rumors Of 'Take Kentucky' Reboot 'Not True'
- Cold Feet? Jax ‘Livid’ Wedding To Brittany To Be Filmed For ‘Vanderpump Rules’
While not everyone accused them of separating to drum up ratings, many weren't shocked about the breakup.
"Lasted 4 years longer than we all thought," a Pump Rules viewer commented. "There’s probably not a person out there who is surprised by this," shared a second person. "Not shocked knew this was gonna happen eventually," stated a third.
Cartwright shared the news on their joint podcast When Reality Hits on Thursday after rumors swirled that the married duo were living apart.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she shared. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
Taylor's estranged wife seemed to hint that their relationship had been rocky for some time, claiming their issues were taking a toll on her mental state.
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright explained. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
She told listeners she was "taking one day at a time," stating, "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
Taylor and Cartwright married at a Kentucky castle in June 2019. The pair share one child, two year old son, Cruz. Neither has publicly mentioned a divorce — at least, not yet.