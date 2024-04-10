Home > Celebrity > Brittany Cartwright Brittany Cartwright Says 'Mean' Jax Taylor Treated Her 'Like His Punching Bag' As 'Sexless Marriage' Fell Apart Source: MEGA Brittany Cartwright says she hit her "breaking point" after a "toxic" and "sexless" marriage to Jax Taylor in a new interview. By: Marissa Papanek Apr. 10 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Brittany Cartwright's decision to leave estranged husband Jax Taylor was fueled by frequent fighting in what had become a "sexless" and "toxic" relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned. The siren of Bravo's new reality show The Valley spilled the intimate new details about their split, saying she hit a "breaking point" as the dynamic worsened. By the end of their nine-year marriage, Cartwright had gained the confidence to "stand up for myself and not take his s--- anymore." The 35-year-old also said her priority had become the couple's shared son, 3-year-old Cruz.

"After having Cruz, I realized I wanted more in a relationship," she told Us Magazine in a lengthy interview on Tuesday. "I need to make sure Cruz isn’t living in a house where his parents are fighting; that could be a horrible way to grow up." Cartwright confirmed last month that she had moved out of the couple's shared home after revealing her separation from Taylor, 44, at the end of February. She said in the new interview that her ex likely expected her to "come right back" and that things would "go right back to how they were, and that's just not happening." "I don't think that he thought I was actually going to leave, and it's been three months now," she said.

Source: MEGA Cartwright revealed intimate new details of her split from Taylor in an interview with Us Magazine.

Cartwright said Taylor would usually apologize after their arguments but would continue making mistakes. "A lot of things piled up," she explained. The couple met in 2015 during Taylor's time on Vanderpump Rules, and fans watched as their relationship turned rocky. Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with Faith Stowers at Scheana's birthday party in 2017, but the couple got back together after a brief break.

Source: MEGA The couple has been amicably co-parenting their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“I’ve forgiven Jax for things that I shouldn’t have over the years. I stood by him no matter what. But after nine years, that can wear on you,” Cartwright said in the interview. She also revealed the details of the blowup that became the final straw in her decision to leave Taylor. Cartwright had a night out with Kristen Doute and went home around 10 PM, claiming Taylor didn't return until 4 AM.

"I don't know if he was hungover the next morning or what, but he comes in and starts a huge fight with me," she said, adding that Jax "made up a story in his head" that she had discussed their relationship troubles with Doute's boyfriend, Luke Broderick. "He doesn't like to think that I'm telling people about our problems," she said. Taylor allegedly said he had gotten a text from Broderick, but Cartwright learned that "Luke never texted him." "So he just made up this big story to sort of fight with me the next morning because he was having insecurities in his own head," she recalled.

Source: Bravo Cartwright confirmed the separation weeks before the premiere of their new reality show, The Valley.

Cartwright said that was "the last fight before I packed up my bag and was like, ‘I have to get out of here.’" "He likes to think that just saying, ‘I’m sorry,’ will be fine and we should move on. … I can’t do that now, this is too serious. And if things don’t change, then we can’t be together because we’re gonna be unhappy for the rest of our lives." She also divulged how the couple had discussed "having more kids, and he started questioning that."

"We weren't being intimate," Cartwright admitted. "We were getting on each other's nerves." "I don’t want to be in a sexless marriage for the rest of my life. I don’t want to be arguing with my husband for the rest of my life," she continued. "If you start to feel like your partner doesn’t want you and they’re also being mean to you, it’s like, “What am I doing here?” I’m basically living with a roommate," she lamented. "I hit my breaking point."

Cartwright has been staying in an Airbnb while her estranged husband lives in their marital home. She said they have been amicably co-parenting Cruz since the split. "Jax is a good dad to Cruz; he’s just not good to me," the reality star said, adding that there was "definitely a chance" of them getting back together, but "things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see."

Source: MEGA Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with Faith Stowers in 2017.

"But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation. Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes," Cartwright said. The separation announcement came just weeks before the premiere of The Valley. The Vanderpump Rules spinoff centers on Taylor, Cartwright, and their mostly married friends as they "trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley," as Bravo describes the show. Taylor was an original cast member of Vanderpump, but he was fired in 2020.

