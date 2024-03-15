'I Deserve Better': Brittany Cartwright Says She 'Hit Her Breaking Point' With Jax Taylor as She Spills About Split
After being his "ride or die for nine years," Brittany Cartwright hit her breaking point with Jax Taylor, moved out of the family home, and has made their son her number one priority amid their separation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cartwright, 35, opened up about her marriage woes at the premiere of their new Bravo show, The Valley, dropping nuggets about reaching the point of no return with Taylor, 44.
"There's only so much that a woman can take," Cartwright told People on Thursday evening. "Once a woman hits her breaking point, it's like 'Done.' Something like clicked in my head, and I was like 'I need to step away from this situation. This is not not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better.'"
The Bravo star reiterated that their two-year-old son, Cruz, is the "most important thing" and "all that matters." As this outlet reported, Cartwright confirmed her separation from Taylor last month after rumors began to swirl that the pair were living apart.
She said she's been "working on" herself amid their split.
Taylor's estranged wife also confirmed she's living in an Airbnb as he continues to live in their marital home, admitting it's a "little bit of relief" and that she "needed this space."
RadarOnline.com told you that Cartwright was photographed moving boxes from their Valley Village, CA, property earlier this month after Taylor insisted they were living together post-separation.
Cartwright also addressed the speculation that they broke up "for their show," insisting she would never use her marriage troubles for publicity.
"If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show," she explained. "Like, I'm all about family. I'm all about marriage. I've been about that my entire life."
"So this is something real that I really needed to step back from."
Taylor also spoke about their split revealing they are doing what's "best for [their] family" while admitting they've "been going through some things for a while now."
He seemed more optimistic about the future than his estranged wife.
"We decided to take a little bit of a breather," Taylor stated. "I'm not sure what the future holds for this. But as of right now, this is just the best-case scenario, but this is not a publicity stunt."
Taylor also revealed that while he doesn't live under the same roof with Cartwright, they see each other every day and have been working alongside each other for their businesses.
"Nothing has really changed other than, we're not sleeping in the same bed right now," he said, adding they "can still be together" and "just kind of taking a breather."
Taylor met Cartwright in Las Vegas in 2015 while he was on Vanderpump Rules. Fans have been watching the ups and downs of their romance, which included at least one explosive cheating scandal.
Cartwright and Taylor weathered the storm and tied the knot in June 2019 at a castle in Kentucky. Neither has filed for divorce at this time.