'I Deserve Better': Brittany Cartwright Says She 'Hit Her Breaking Point' With Jax Taylor as She Spills About Split

After being his "ride or die for nine years," Brittany Cartwright hit her breaking point with Jax Taylor, moved out of the family home, and has made their son her number one priority amid their separation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cartwright, 35, opened up about her marriage woes at the premiere of their new Bravo show, The Valley, dropping nuggets about reaching the point of no return with Taylor, 44.