'Indefinitely Moved Out': Brittany Cartwright Seen Loading Boxes From Martial Home, Not Living With Jax Taylor Despite His Claims

Brittany Cartwright has "indefinitely moved out" of the marital home she once shared with Jax Taylor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 35-year-old former Vanderpump Rules alum was spotted moving her stuff from the Valley Village, CA, property, despite Taylor's claims that they were back living together following their separation.

Sources shared that Taylor, 44, was likely "caught off guard" when he told the paparazzi that Cartwright had moved home just hours after she confirmed their split after four years of marriage.