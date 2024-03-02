'Indefinitely Moved Out': Brittany Cartwright Seen Loading Boxes From Martial Home, Not Living With Jax Taylor Despite His Claims
Brittany Cartwright has "indefinitely moved out" of the marital home she once shared with Jax Taylor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 35-year-old former Vanderpump Rules alum was spotted moving her stuff from the Valley Village, CA, property, despite Taylor's claims that they were back living together following their separation.
Sources shared that Taylor, 44, was likely "caught off guard" when he told the paparazzi that Cartwright had moved home just hours after she confirmed their split after four years of marriage.
Photos showed the mom of one loading her personal belongings out of their once-shared home and into her SUV on Thursday. Among those items included hangers, clothing, and several children's toys. Cartwright kept a straight face as she carried the boxes and put them into her parked vehicle.
Sources told Page Six that the reality star moved into a “new rental” this week because the lease on her short-term rental ended, and she is not living in their marital house as Taylor claimed.
“They’re not on a path to reconciliation,” the source insisted.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Taylor told photographers that he and his wife were "together" and "living in our home right now" last night. "She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now," he claimed — but we've discovered that's not the case.
The insider said Taylor was likely interpreted Cartwright's recent visit to their home incorrectly, adding she was only there to "pack up her stuff."
“She was back there yesterday to pack up her stuff to go to another rental,” the source shared with the outlet. “Maybe that’s why he said, ‘Oh, she’s back home now,’ because there was a day in between her rentals.”
The source also said that Cartwright has ensured Jax is clear on where she stands in their marriage, despite what he told reporters.
While the reason for their separation has not been revealed, the pair are said to be amicably co-parenting their 2-year-old son, Cruz. The toddler allegedly shuttles between his mom's rental and his father's home.
Cartwright revealed they were "taking time apart" and she moved out for her mental health earlier this week. Fans are doubting if their breakup is real or all for show amid the upcoming debut of their Bravo series, The Valley, but Cartwright and Taylor's rep denied those allegations.
Their separation is “most definitely not PR related in any way," the spokesperson claimed.