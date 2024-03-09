Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Split: Bravo Resumes Filming After 'The Valley' Wrapped
Bravo's upcoming Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley has resumed filming in the wake of stars' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's recent separation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple first announced their split last week, shortly before The Valley, which had initially wrapped production last year, was set to premiere on March 19.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," Cartwright shared on an episode of their joint podcast When Reality Hits last week. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," she revealed. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cartwright "indefinitely moved out" of their shared Valley Village home shortly after Taylor downplayed the rift and claimed that they were living together again.
Taylor and Cartwright, whose relationship was documented on Vanderpump Rules until their departure in 2020, married four years ago in June 2019 and share a 2-year-old son, Cruz.
While the timing has led some fans to question if the breakup was faked to drum up publicity for their new reality series, a spokesperson has declared that the separation is "most definitely not PR related in any way."
The Valley follows Taylor and Cartwright, fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute, and their new friend group as they navigate adulting in the suburbs of Los Angeles with careers, children, and homes.
Bravo has been known to resume filming when drama, like the recent "Scandoval" cheating scandal involving Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix or The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation, unfolds offscreen.
The additional footage shot since Taylor and Cartwright's separation will air at the end of the show's debut season.