Sonya Massey Killing: Troubling Details Emerge About Deputy Charged in Deadly Shooting — 'Should Have Never Had a Badge'

New information regarding the employment records of the former county sheriff's deputy charged in connection with the death of Sonya Massey has surfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Deputy Sean Grayson's work history included short stints as a part-time officer at three small police departments and a full-time job at a fourth department. He also was employed full time at two sheriff’s offices, all in central Illinois, according to documents obtained by WAND-TV.