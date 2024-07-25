Blundering CrowdStrike CEO Slammed for Sending Out Error-Filled $10 Uber Eats Vouchers to Say Sorry for Plunging World Into Global IT Chaos — ‘How to Insult Your Customers!’
Bumbling cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and its CEO George Kurtz are under scrutiny for sending out $10 Uber Eats gift cards to customers affected by last week’s global IT outage – and many of the gift cards don’t even work.
RadarOnline.com can confirm CrowdStrike, the firm that crashed millions of computers across the world following a botched update on Friday, offered its partners $10 Uber Eats codes as an apology for the chaos.
According to one email from CrowdStrike, the company offered the defective gift cards to recognize “the additional work that the July 19 incident has caused.”
The email said: “And for that, we send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience.
“To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late-night snack is on us!”
But the embattled company and its 59-year-old CEO faced more scrutiny on social media after sending out the measly $10 Uber Eats to its customers – especially after many recipients realized the voucher could not even be used for a much-needed “cup of coffee” or “late-night snack.”
One customer took to X with a screenshot of their email and gift card code, writing: “How to insult your customers.”
Another disgruntled client responded to the paltry olive branch, seething: “HEY CrowdStrike and George Kurtz where's my $10 Uber Eats gift card!? I want my g------ bean burrito now. I'm a customer – I bought a license 2 days ago to find me some 0-days.
“So, I believe I am entitled to my $10 gift card.”
A third X user reacted: “Ain’t no f------ way LOL CrowdStrike caused millions of dollars in lost revenue, wasted people’s time, ruined plans, and to make it right they’re giving $10 gift cards?
“Those cards aren’t even for people affected but for companies that use their services. Delta airlines? Equals ONE $10 gift card.”
Many of those who posted about the $10 gift cards said they received an error message from Uber Eats explaining the voucher “has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid.”
CrowdStrike spokesperson Kevin Benacci confirmed the cybersecurity firm issued Uber Eats gift cards. He also confirmed some of the vouchers were deactivated because they were “flagged as fraud.”
Benacci said on Wednesday: “We did send these to our teammates and partners who have been helping customers through this situation.
“Uber flagged it as fraud because of high usage rates.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Texas-based cybersecurity giant first came under fire on Friday after a faulty software update caused millions of computers using Microsoft Windows to crash.
Congress has since called for a hearing to investigate the monumental screwup that wreaked havoc around the world and left businesses, banks, hospitals and airlines offline for most of the day.
Former President Donald Trump’s ties to the embattled cybersecurity firm were also exposed amid the IT outage chaos – as Trump, 78, once falsely claimed CrowdStrike helped Ukraine hack the DNC and frame Russia in connection to his 2016 presidential win.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CrowdStrike for comment.