TRUMP LINKS TO CROWDSTRIKE EXPOSED: Why Don Spoke to Ukraine About Russia-Probing Company Behind Global Computing Outage

When he was president, Trump asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to look into the conspiracy theory in a now-infamous 2019 phone call that led to his first impeachment.

According to a declassified transcript of the conversation released by the White House later that year, Trump said: “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike ... I guess you have one of your wealthy people ... The server, they say Ukraine has it.”

“I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible.”