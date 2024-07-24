Sonya Massey Killing: Scanner Audio Reveals Officer Attempted to Claim Victim Died from ‘Self-Inflicted’ Gunshot Wound

Wilburn said: “I want to tell y'all the sheriff here is an embarrassment. This man (Grayson) should have never had a badge. And he should have never had a gun. He should have never been given the opportunity to kill my child.”

The audio from the scanner traffic on July 6 was obtained by The Guardian, which has one of the deputies calling the gunshot wounds “self-inflicted.” When asked to confirm, the person repeats the word “self-inflicted.”

At the press conference, Jimmie Crawford, the father of Massey’s daughter, said he was told the perpetrator was a neighbor.