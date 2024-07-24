Prince Harry Poised for Huge ‘Payout’ on 40th Birthday — Thanks to Secret Deal He Cut With Late Queen Elizabeth
Money-hungry Prince Harry is set to receive a hefty inheritance upon his 40th birthday in September – and it is all thanks to a secret deal he struck with Queen Elizabeth before her death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the melodramatic Duke of Sussex is poised to receive a huge $8.5 million payout when he turns 40 on September 15.
A royal insider familiar with the figure also revealed Harry is set to receive more than his older brother, Prince William, collected upon his milestone 40th birthday back in June 2022.
The source explained: “William will benefit from the vast wealth of the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that funds the public, charitable, and private activities of the king’s heir.
“As a result, Harry is likely to receive slightly more than half of the [$15 million] allocated for the brothers.”
According to the royal insider, the $8.5 million for Prince Harry is part of a larger $90 million trust fund left behind for the royal family by Queen Elizabeth upon her passing at 96 years old in September 2022.
News of Harry’s upcoming $8.5 million payday comes after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, ditched their royal duties and left The Firm in January 2020.
The pair – currently worth an estimated $60 million – claimed they wanted to “work to become financially independent.”
It was then revealed Harry and Meghan’s fortune was the result of huge tax advantages given to the royal renegade’s relatives – namely his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, 75.
Accountant Mike Warburton once revealed Harry’s main source of income was his father’s previous role as the Duchy of Cornwall – a title since granted to Prince William upon King Charles’ ascension to head of the monarchy.
Warburton explained in January 2020: “[The duchy] is a crown body and does not pay inheritance tax or corporation tax. In addition, Charles is not liable to capital gains tax because gains are retained by the duchy.
“This means that the duchy assets, now worth more than [$1 billion], have been preserved intact over the generations and are able to generate a much higher income from which [Prince William and Prince Harry] can draw.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry’s $8.5 million 40th birthday inheritance comes after several business ventures launched by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The couple struck a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce a series of non-fiction shows for the popular streamer.
Harry scored an additional $27 million with the publication of his explosive and bombshell tell-all memoir, Spare, upon its release in January 2023.
American Riviera Orchard, Markle’s upcoming lifestyle brand, is said to be on track to bring the royal couple an additional eye-popping seven-figure sum upon its launch next year.