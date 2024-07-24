Your tip
Suspected Quadruple Killer Bryan Kohberger Begs Judge for Murder Trial to Be Relocated to Boise — Because He Claims Local Jury Pool is ‘Utterly Corrupted’

Source: MEGA

Suspected murder Bryan Kohberger is asking to move his trial from Moscow, Idaho to Boise due to the "utterly corrupted" jury pool.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohbeger is begging a judge to move his upcoming murder trial from Moscow, Idaho to Boise – because he claims the local jury pool is “utterly corrupted”.

Kohberger, 29, is charged with the gruesome slayings of University of Idaho college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow on Nov. 13, 2022.

In a court filing made public on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal, Kohberger's public defenders argued that the high-profile nature of the case and the town's close-knit community would make a fair and impartial jury – and trial – impossible.

Source: MEGA; Instagram

Anne Taylor, Kohberger's lead attorney, wrote: “The publicity has been extremely pervasive in the small community of Latah County. Remediations, such as enlarging the jury pool, will not cure the problem.

“Latah County is, in all regards, a nice, quaint close-knit community that sticks together. While a small, close-knit community is what is hoped for in a small town, constitutional rights must still be carefully protected. Mr. Kohberger has the right of a presumption of innocence; he is guaranteed the protection of a fair jury and due process of law.”

The defense suggested moving the trial to Ada County, the state's largest county with more than 500,000 residents. Ada County has “more than 10 times as many potential jurors than Latah County” – and would allow for a larger courtroom with enough space for the members of the public expected to watch, appropriate security for all parties, and access to a larger airport for witnesses flying in and out for the trial.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has opposed the move, telling the court: “I don’t think that a change of venue is going to solve any of these problems. The state’s position on venue is that the case should be held here. It’s a Latah County case. We believe that we can select an appropriate panel of jurors from Latah County.”

The family of victim Kaylee Goncalves also spoke out against the motion, telling The Idaho Statesman: “We are hopeful the trial stays in Latah County so as not to disrupt the scheduling order, and we are praying for no more delays.”

Judge John Judge, of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County, set a hearing on the matter for August 29. If he were to grant the requested venue change, he could choose to either stay with the case or withdraw, in which case the Idaho Supreme Court would select a judge to replace him.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents house in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho, where he has remained in jail without bond.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' house in Pennsylvania in December 2022. He was then extradited to Idaho, where he has remained in jail since January 2023.

The accused killer has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty.

Judge set a start date for the trial last month. Barring any further delays, it will begin on June 2, 2025 and is expected to run until August 29, 2025.

