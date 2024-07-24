Suspected Quadruple Killer Bryan Kohberger Begs Judge for Murder Trial to Be Relocated to Boise — Because He Claims Local Jury Pool is ‘Utterly Corrupted’

Suspected quadruple killer Bryan Kohbeger is begging a judge to move his upcoming murder trial from Moscow, Idaho to Boise – because he claims the local jury pool is “utterly corrupted”.

Kohberger, 29, is charged with the gruesome slayings of University of Idaho college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow on Nov. 13, 2022.

In a court filing made public on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal, Kohberger's public defenders argued that the high-profile nature of the case and the town's close-knit community would make a fair and impartial jury – and trial – impossible.