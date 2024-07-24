Tupac Murder Suspect Unloads on LAPD Detective for Turning Over Box of Evidence: Crips Shot Caller Keffe D Claims Top Cop Greg Kading ‘Broke’ Proffer Agreement That Could Torpedo Case
Tupac Shakur’s suspected shooter, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, has unloaded on a retired LAPD detective for turning over a box of evidence despite an alleged proffer agreement between the pair – a claim that could potentially torpedo the entire murder case against Davis.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Davis – who was arrested in September 2023 for the September 1996 shooting death of Shakur – targeted former Los Angeles police Detective Greg Kading, 61, during a bail request hearing in Clark County, Nevada on Tuesday.
The 61-year-old South Side Compton Crips shot caller accused Kading of “breaking” their previous agreement, charging: “Them boxes should not be allowed.
“Mr. Greg Kading had those boxes at his house for 15 years in his attic doing all kind of TV interviews. He broke a proper agreement, and he broke the law, all kinds of stuff.”
Sparks continued to fly inside the courthouse on Tuesday when Davis accused the two prosecutors leading the murder case, Marc DiGiacomo and Binu Palal, of “trashing my family in this.”
Davis unloaded on the two prosecutors, shouting: “They not only ugly on the outside but they ugly on the inside too. These two dudes right here.”
Although Kading did not attend Shakur’s suspected killer’s bail request hearing this week, the former LAPD detective did respond to Davis’ allegations. He admitted to “sharing information” about the ex-gang member’s alleged role in the 25-year-old rapper’s September 1996 murder.
Kading said during a phone call after the hearing: “I don’t lose sleep over the fact that a confessed murderer is at odds with me for sharing information about his involvement in a murder.
“None of what he said reveals new information. It’s well known. It was based on investigative resources from when I was at the LAPD.”
Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny did not immediately rule on whether record exec Cash “Wack 100” Jones could front Davis the $112,500 needed to obtain his $750,000 bail bond.
RadarOnline.com was the first to report Davis might use his proffer agreement with Detective Kading to escape the single murder charge filed against him for Shakur’s September 1996 slaying.
The hard-nosed Crips member struck a deal with a federal task force in November 2009 to talk about what he knew regarding Shakur’s killing in exchange for immunity from criminal prosecution.
Davis agreed to participate in the proffer session in exchange for a non-prosecution agreement connected to his knowledge of how the young rapper died in a volley of bullets on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas.
According to Davis, he was a passenger in the infamous Cadillac when Shakur was slain in a drive-by shooting near the corner of Flamingo Boulevard and Koval Lane in Las Vegas almost 28 years ago.
He also claimed his late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the shooter. Anderson was murdered in May 1998.
Davis’ trial is scheduled to kick off on November 4 in Clark County, Nevada. He has pleaded with the court to release him from jail and place him on house arrest ahead of his murder trial later this year.