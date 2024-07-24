Tupac Murder Suspect Unloads on LAPD Detective for Turning Over Box of Evidence: Crips Shot Caller Keffe D Claims Top Cop Greg Kading ‘Broke’ Proffer Agreement That Could Torpedo Case

Tupac Shakur’s suspected shooter, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, has unloaded on a retired LAPD detective for turning over a box of evidence despite an alleged proffer agreement between the pair – a claim that could potentially torpedo the entire murder case against Davis.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Davis – who was arrested in September 2023 for the September 1996 shooting death of Shakur – targeted former Los Angeles police Detective Greg Kading, 61, during a bail request hearing in Clark County, Nevada on Tuesday.