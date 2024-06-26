Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Could Use Same Tactic as Cult Mom Lori Vallow to ‘Avoid’ Death Penalty if Convicted

After a drawn-out pretrial process, the murder case is expected to go to a jury sometime next year, and an official trial start date will likely be set at a hearing this Thursday. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson previously revealed that he plans to seek the death penalty if a jury finds Kohberger guilty.

As the trial looms, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, who is not involved in the Idaho case, mused to The U.S. Sun about how Kohberger's lawyers may be plotting to avoid capital punishment for their client.

"The defense is throwing everything they can out there to get the death penalty off the table," Rahmani, the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told the outlet.