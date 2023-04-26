Lori Vallow's 7-year-old Son JJ's Cause of Death Revealed in Gruesome Detail at Murder Trial

The gruesome cause of death for "cult mom" Lori Vallow's son JJ was revealed at her murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Vallow was in court on Wednesday to hear the harrowing testimony. The 49-year-old mother of three was accused of killing JJ, 7, and his older sister Tylee, 16 — and has been named in connection to the murder of her fifth and current husband, Chad Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy.