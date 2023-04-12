Chilling Video Of 'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow Saying She's A 'Ticking Time Bomb' Resurfaces As She Stands Trial For Murdering Her Children

An eerie video clip of Idaho "cult" mom Lori Vallow saying she's a "ticking time bomb" has resurfaced as she stands trial for the murders of her two children, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The footage was recorded at a 2004 beauty pageant that Vallow competed in — the same year that the charming mother won $17,500 on the popular game show, Wheel of Fortune.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Vallow was charged with the murder of her missing children, Tylee, 16, and JJ, 7, in April 2021, after their remains were discovered in shallow graves on the property of her husband, Chad Daybell, in 2020.