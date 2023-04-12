Your tip
Chilling Video Of 'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow Saying She's A 'Ticking Time Bomb' Resurfaces As She Stands Trial For Murdering Her Children

lori vallow
Source: FREMONT COUNTY SHERIFF IDAHO
By:

Apr. 12 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

An eerie video clip of Idaho "cult" mom Lori Vallow saying she's a "ticking time bomb" has resurfaced as she stands trial for the murders of her two children, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The footage was recorded at a 2004 beauty pageant that Vallow competed in — the same year that the charming mother won $17,500 on the popular game show, Wheel of Fortune.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Vallow was charged with the murder of her missing children, Tylee, 16, and JJ, 7, in April 2021, after their remains were discovered in shallow graves on the property of her husband, Chad Daybell, in 2020.

Source: mega

The bizarre footage was taken over two decades before Vallow allegedly killed her children under the belief that the second coming of Christ was soon and her children were "zombies."

In between being a hairstylist and a young mother, Vallow made several TV appearances in the early 2000s, including being a contestant in the Mrs. Texas Beauty pageant. As a contestant, Vallow proclaimed that "being a good mom is very important to me."

Source: mega

Vallow continued to share about her personal life for the beauty pageant cameras, describing herself as a "good wife and a good worker."

"Being all those things together is not easy," a wide-eyed Vallow stated. "I'm basically a ticking time bomb."

While the comment was meant to be a joke at the time, the remark was bone-chilling considering the accusations against her. The same year, Vallow made similar remarks while she was a contestant on the Wheel of Fortune.

Source: mega

Vallow wore her signature blonde hair in loose curls and dressed in a pink sweater and white collared shirt for her game show debut.

"I have a wonderful husband at home, Joseph, who is watching our two beautiful children, Colby, who is seven, and Tylee, who is one," Vallow cheerfully told host Pat Sajak.

Vallow added that her family liked to "play all kinds of sports" on their "three-acre" property, to which the game show host remarked, "It sounds like you have a nice life."

Source: mega

Unfortunately, Vallow's one-time picturesque life has drastically changed since her 15 minutes of fame.

In addition to the remains of her two children being discovered on their stepfather's property, Vallow's oldest son, Colby, was arrested and charged with the sexual assault of his estranged wife. Those charges were later dropped.

Vallow was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft.

