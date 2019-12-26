Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aunt Of Missing Idaho Kids Reveals Their Mom & Stepdad's Involvement In Secret 'Cult' 'It's one of those stories that is so crazy it can't be made up,' says Kay Woodcock.

Months after two Idaho children went missing, RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive details about their mother and stepfather’s involvement in a secret cult.

Chad Daybell and his new wife Lori Vallow disappeared from their home in Rexburg, Idaho, on November 26 after cops started asking questions about her two missing children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and 7-year-old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, who was adopted by Vallow and her late husband, Charles, when he was a baby.

The kids have not been seen since September.

According to the children’s aunt, Kay Woodcock, Preparing A People is a dangerous organization that she believes has something to do with the deaths of Daybell’s late wife, Vallow’s late husband, and the disappearance of her niece and nephew.

“I pray that they’re okay. I’m trying to be positive. I just want JJ found,” Woodcock told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

Woodcock said Daybell – who had written numerous books focusing on the end of the world – was kicked out of the Mormon church before leading Preparing A People.

“They say it’s Mormon based, but Chad Daybell was ex-communicated from the Mormon church and Lori will be too,” she said. “So it’s absolutely not Mormon, it’s a cult. Daybell wrote all these books with his own thoughts about things, and then it went from there.”

Now Woodcock, whose brother, Charles, was shot to death in July by his estranged wife Vallow’s brother, who died on December 12, revealed that her only hope is that her grandchildren can be brought back safely.

“I’m not worried for Lori one bit, she made her bed. My hope is that she gets apprehended and has to face a jury. That’s my hope. So that’s what we pray,” said Woodcock. “I quit worrying about her a long time ago when she wouldn’t let us see our [nephew] after my brother died, after he was murdered. After they murdered him, she would not allow me to see him or talk to him.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating the recent death of Daybell’s late wife Tammy Daybell, 49, who fell ill with a mysterious illness a month after the children went missing.

“Tammy was [Daybell’s] first wife, who just died in October, or actually was murdered I should say,” Woodcock claimed. “He’s probably a monster too, just like Lori.”

“It’s one of those stories that is so crazy it can’t be made up,” Woodcock added, believing Tammy had joined the cult in the last few years.

Daybell, 51, and Vallow, 46, got married just days after Tammy died. Her death was initially listed as natural, but cops have now exhumed her body for further testing.

According to Rexburg’s Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen, the children’s disappearance was never reported by their mother and was only discovered when worried family members brought it to the attention of authorities.

“The last time anybody had seen the kids was around the 23rd or 24th of September,” Hagen told Radar.

Daybell who has been earning money over the last couple of years from religious books detailing his infatuation with the end of the world, filed for bankruptcy with his late wife, Tammy, in 2008, documents obtained by Radar revealed.

Vallow sometimes participated in podcasts with Daybell on the “Preparing a People Podcast Network.”

Many of the podcasts featuring Daybell have been removed from the website.

The two founders of Preparing A People, Michael and Nancy James, have not responded to Radar’s request for comment.