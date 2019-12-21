Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Murdered Texas Mom's BFF Arrested After She Claims Woman's Infant Daughter Is Hers Heidi Broussard's strangled body was found stuffed in the trunk of a car.

Womb raider?

Missing Texas mom Heidi Broussard‘s best female friend Magen Fieramusca was arrested for two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse on Friday, The Statesman has reported.

When cops arrived at the home where they found Broussard’s dead body on Thursday, Dec. 19, they allegedly discovered her three-week-old child in a baby swing and pal Fieramusca claiming the infant was hers.

Broussard, 33, from Austin, disappeared last week with her little girl, Margot.

Her corpse was reported found stuffed in the trunk of a car parked at her childhood friend Fieramusca’s home in Houston, 126 miles away.

According to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, Broussard was murdered by strangulation.

Fieramusca, also 33, allegedly told police that Margot, who was unharmed, was her child.

Neighbors and her former attorney claimed that Fieramusca had recently looked like she had a baby bump.

Police announced Thursday they had arrested and charged a woman with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse – but did not confirm her identity.

However, Harris County court records show that Fieramusca is a suspect in those crimes.

She has not been charged with murder.

Bond was set at $600,000.

A second person is reportedly in custody but has not yet been identified.

Broussard had told social media followers that Fieramusca was her best friend and KHOU11 reported that they had met at a church camp when both were 11 years old.

Fieramusca was reportedly with Broussard at the hospital when she gave birth to baby Margot on November 26.

Cops claimed that Fieramusca had faked being pregnant herself at the same time as Broussard and even claimed a “due date” for December 1.

She had also set up a Target baby registry.

“I talked to Magen every day,” a stunned friend of Broussard’s, Caressa Nolte, according to KHOU. “She’s been like sick over this.”

Broussard and her infant Margot had vanished on Dec. 12 after dropping Broussard’s other child, Silas, 6, off at school.

The woman’s fiancé Shane Carey let the public know about their disappearance.

Her parents Tammy and David Broussard sensed foul play, saying, “Heidi wouldn’t do this, there’s no way…She loves her son Silas and she would never do this, and she would never take Margot down those stairs without her carrier and have her strapped in and her diaper bag strapped to her back.”

ABC13 reported that alleged video from Broussard’s apartment complex showed her getting into Fieramusca’s car with Margot.

There have been shocking similar cases.

In 2009, Korena Roberts was accused of killing her pregnant friend Heather Snively and cutting open the 21-year-old’s abdomen to take her baby and pass it off as her own. The child was dead.

Roberts pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison, as Oregon Life reported.