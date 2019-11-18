Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Verdict! Jury Finds Patrick Frazee Guilty Of Murdering Kelsey Berreth Sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for brutal death.

UPDATE 5:03 PM EST

The jury has found Patrick Frazee guilty of murder in the death of Kelsey Berreth.

Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 156 years in the killing.

A jury has begun deliberating first-degree murder charges in the Patrick Frazee trial.

The Colorado man is accused of killing his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, on Thanksgiving in 2018 and burning her body, which has never been found.

The jury is considering two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to murder, two counts of a crime of violence and one count of tampering with a body on Monday, November 18.

Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee Kenney, testified in the first week of the trial that she helped him clean up a bloody mess at Berreth’s condo.

During her testimony, she claimed he told her he killed Berreth, the mother of his toddler daughter, with a bat.

Kenney said that she cleaned up blood throughout Berreth’s home. She also testified that she was with Frazee when they burned Berreth’s body at his mother’s ranch.

She also testified that she took Berreth’s phone hundreds of miles away and dropped it in Idaho to throw investigators off in their search for the missing mom.

