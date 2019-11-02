Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trial Begins: Murder Suspect Patrick Frazee Claims Kelsey Was Alcoholic & Abusive Mom Prosecutors call horse trainer accused of killing mother of his child a liar.

Patrick Frazee accused his late fiancee Kelsey Berreth of being an alcoholic and abusive mother, prosecutors said, as his murder trial in her death began.

On Friday, November 1, in a small courthouse in the tiny mountain city of Cripple Creek, Colorado, prosecutors called the suspect a liar for making claims that the mother of his baby had a drinking problem and burned their infant daughter, Kaylee.

“This is the face of a cold, calculating manipulator,” declared prosecutor Jennifer Viehman during her dramatic opening statement as the trial commenced. “This face, this man, is a killer.”

Viehman described Frazee and Berreth’s relationship as “very complicated.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Berreth, 29, was last seen with her daughter Kaylee on Thanksgiving Day last year as they shopped for groceries at the Woodland Park supermarket in Colorado.

It is believed she then stopped by Frazee’s home to drop off their daughter, but instead he allegedly murdered her and disposed of her body.

Frazee’s friend Krystal Lee Kenney, who agreed to testify under a plea deal, alleged she was asked three times to help kill Berreth prior to the murder.

Following the crime, which she claimed Frazee, 33, committed with a baseball bat, he allegedly called Kenney to clean up piles of blood and dispose of any evidence at the murder scene.

As an arrest warrant stated, Frazee and Kenney, whom he had once dated, watched together as the body burned on his farm.

Radar previously reported prosecutors obtained records of Frazee’s claims that Berreth had abused his daughter. In his statements to the Teller County Department of Human Services, he allegedly confided in Kenney about the situation, adding he needed to “get rid of” Berreth so she could not hurt their daughter.

Berreth’s parents believe he killed their daughter for full custody of Kaylee, but prosecutors have not yet offered a motive for Frazee’s alleged murder.

Though her body has not yet been found, Berreth is presumed to be dead. As Radar reported, the police halted their two months long search of a local landfill they believed was a probable location that contained evidence. No human remains or traces were found, but the investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing.

Frazee has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. He would receive a life sentence without possibility for parole if he is convicted of first-degree murder.

Frazee, a horse trainer, has pleaded not guilty.

The jury of seven women and five men was seated on Friday morning.

Then prosecutors as well as the defense outlined how they plan to prove Frazee’s guilt or innocence, respectively, throughout the three-week trial.

According to The Denver Channel, Frazee, who in previous court appearances had worn the standard county jail jumpsuit, appeared Friday in a blue and white striped button-down shirt and paid close attention to the jurors as they answered questions.

Frazee and Berreth had met online in 2016 and after getting to know each other in person, she decided to move to Colorado where he lived, leaving her Washington home.

Their child was soon born but the relationship was apparently troubled.

In September 2018, Frazee allegedly told Kenney that Berreth was abusing the baby and he had asked “people” to keep their eyes on her, prosecutor Viehman said.

He claimed Berreth was dangerous and he asked for Kenney’s help “taking care of this” or “an innocent is going to be harmed,” Viehman said in court.