Tragic Cases: The Most Gruesome True Crime Stories Of 2019

RadarOnline.com is looking back at the most gruesome true crime stories of 2019: murders, missing moms, kidnappings and more.

Teenagers were kidnap and murder victims, mothers went missing and some were found dead, grandparents suffered immense tragedies and killers were finally brought to justice.

Teenager Tessa Majors was brutally murdered in a park in New York City in December, stabbed to death as she finished her first semester as a freshman at the elite Barnard College. Police have one 13-year-old in custody but are still searching for two others allegedly involved in the killing.

Kidnap victim Jayme Closs was just 13 when her parents were gunned down and she was taken from her rural Wisconsin home. She was found alive in January. Her assailant, Jake Patterson, was arrested after she escaped from his home 88 days after she was snatched. A judge had harsh words for the 18-year-old killer as he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

UFC fighter Walt Harris’ step-daughter, Aniah Haley Blanchard, disappeared in October in Alabama and her body was found weeks later.

A-list celebrity Ashton Kutcher took the stand in a case that is now nearly 20 years old. A woman he had dated in 2005 was murdered and police finally cracked the case, arresting Michael Gargiulo, nicknamed the “Hollywood Ripper,” for Ashley Ellerin’s and another woman’s death. Kutcher arrived at Ellerin’s apartment for a date on the day of her death, but she did not answer the door. Hours later, he learned of her murder.

Kutcher testified: “I thought it odd the lights were all on, I didn’t want to be the guy looking through her window.” He said the apartment looked messy. “Then I saw what I thought was red wine on the carpet,” he said and admitted he left the home. He contacted police after he learned what happened to her, saying he was “freaking out,” because his fingerprints were at the scene. He was never considered a suspect, police said.

Scroll through the gallery for the most gruesome true crime stories of 2019.