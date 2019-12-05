Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Graphic Police Video: Cops Shoot ‘Tarzan’ Star Ron Ely’s Son Dead After Mom’s Murder ‘Do not reach for anything,’ officers shout.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO

RadarOnline.com obtained the graphic police video of cops shooting Tarzan star Ron Ely’s son dead after responding to a 9-1-1 call about the stabbing death of the actor’s wife, Valerie Ely.

Santa Barbara police released the dash cam footage of the officers speaking with Cameron Ely at Ron’s home on October 15.

“Keep your hands up, ok?” and officer is heard shouting.

For 19 seconds everything remains calm, but then, things take a dark turn.

Multiple gunshots are heard as an officer yells “F**k. He’s still moving.”

“Do not reach for anything! Do not reach for anything,” an officer tells Cameron.

“Do you hear me? Do not reach for anything! Move very slowly from this point forward. Do you hear me?”

A male then says, “Sir, very slowly, I need you to move your right hand from underneath you. Move your right hand from underneath your body. Sir, can you hear me? I need you to move your right hand from underneath your body very slowly. If you can hear me, I need your right hand from underneath your body.”

Moments later he repeats, “If you can hear me, move your right hand from underneath your body.”

As Radar readers know, Cameron died after being shot 24 times outside his parents’ home. Police confirmed he was unarmed despite having told officers he had a gun.

Officers found Valerie, 62, inside the home, “deceased with multiple stab wounds.”

As Radar readers know, Cameron had been working as a licensed security guard for the past two years. Prior to that, he was a football quarterback at Harvard University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.