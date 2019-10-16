Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Woman Found Dead At Home Of ‘Tarzan’ Actor Ron Ely The suspect was shot after police arrived at the scene.

An elderly woman was found dead at the Santa Barbara home of Tarzan actor Ron Ely, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s department confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide at the luxurious Hope Ranch community.

Police were initially called to the property for a family disturbance at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, according to authorities. When they arrived at the scene, shots were fired, and the suspect was killed.

Ely, 81, is listed as the owner of the house, though it has not been confirmed what his relationship to the elderly woman was, reports suggest the woman was Ely’s wife and the suspect was their son.

The victim’s husband, whose speech was impeded because of a medical condition, said that another family member was involved in the stabbing, Lt. Erik Raney told CNN.

“A disabled elderly male resident of the home was also located and transported to an area hospital for evaluation,” the Sheriff’s department told Radar.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the homicide, processing the crime scene and working to identify the relationships of the persons involved in the incident.

Story developing.