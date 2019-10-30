Tragic Update: Ron Ely’s Son Was Shot 24 Times By Police After Fatally Stabbing His Mom The Harvard grad claimed he had a gun when confronted by officials.

New details about the horrific double murder involving Ron Ely’s wife and son have emerged.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release that the Tarzan actor’s son, Cameron Ely, was shot 24 times by police after they confronted him outside his family home and he claimed he had a gun on him. The 30-year-old died at the scene, though officials later discovered he was unarmed.

RadarOnline.com confirmed that police arrived at the Elys’s Hope Ranch home on October 15 after Cameron called 911 saying his famous father had killed his mother, Valerie Ely. A few minutes later, however, the operator called back and spoke to Ron, 81, who blamed his son for the brutal killing.

Officers found Valerie, 62, inside the home, “deceased with multiple stab wounds,” as Ron confirmed Cameron was the suspect. Police then went looking for Cameron, who ran out of the house after the stabbing.

The motive behind Cameron’s vile actions remains unclear. As Radar readers know, he had been working as a licensed security guard for the past two years. Prior to that, he was a football quarterback at Harvard University, from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

The investigation into the double murder tragedy is still ongoing and an autopsy of both Valerie and Cameron is pending.