‘Tarzan’ Star Ron Ely’s Wife Killed By Their Son, Police Say

He fatally stabbed his mother before police shot him dead.

October 16, 2019 @ 18:18PM
Photo Credit: Shutterstock (2); Courtesy of Kristen Ely/Facebook
True Crime
‘Tarzan’ Star Ron Ely’s Wife Killed By Their Son, Police Say
Police have identified the person suspected of killing the wife of Tarzan star Ron Ely as their son, Cameron Ely.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s department released the details about the situation on Wednesday.

“At 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the home of actor Ron Ely,” the statement obtained by RadarOnline.com explained.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted Ron Ely and discovered his wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the home.

“While on scene, deputies identified the suspect as the Elys’ son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely.”

According to the law enforcement statement, “Deputies searched the residence and surrounding area for Cameron Ely. During the search, the suspect was located outside the home. He posed a threat and in response 4 deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him.”

Both Valerie and Cameron’s bodies were taken to the Coroner’s Office and autopsies were pending.

“No deputies were injured during the confrontation with the suspect,” the statement said.

“The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is conducting criminal, coroner’s, and administrative investigations of this incident.”

Autopsies of both the victim and the suspect are pending. The names of the involved deputies will be released at a later date.