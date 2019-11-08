Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the disappearance of UFC fighter Walt Harris’s stepdaughter.

CNN reported Ibraheem Yazeed , 30, was captured entering Florida by U.S. Marshals and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office around midnight this Friday, November 8, two weeks after he allegedly kidnapped Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19.

He has now been booked into the Escambia County Jail.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, an arrest warrant was issued for Yazeed this Thursday, November 7, for a previous kidnapping and attempted murder charge. When he failed to show up to court, his $280,000 bond was revoked.

Al.com reported the Montgomery man — who was charged with first-degree kidnapping — has a long history of violent crimes. In 2011, Yazeed was charged with two counts of robbery, but was not indicted. One year later, he was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly rammed his car into a Montgomery police vehicle. He was also not indicted. In 2015, he served time in prison for drug possession, and in In July 2017, he was arrested for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. This January, Yazeed and several others were charged with kidnapping and attempted murder in a case involving a brutally 77-year-old man. This week, he failed to appear in court in regards to that case.

Blanchard was last seen on October 23 in a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama. Days after she went missing, police obtained footage from inside the shop, which showed that Yazeed was at the same location, at the same time. They believe at least one other person was involved in her kidnapping.

While Yazeed was still on the loose, officers warned Alabama residents that the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

“It’s very concerning to know that someone who has committed that sort of crime was out and in our community,” Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said at a Thursday news conference, according to the outlet. “We think this is someone who should be in custody.”