Creepy New Details: Jayme Closs' Kidnapper Jake Patterson Slept In The Same Bed He played board games with the teen and hit her with a window blind cleaner.

Jayme Closs‘ kidnapper Jake Patterson slept in the same bed with the teen for the nearly three months of her captivity, a new trove of documents has revealed.

Investigators have exposed fresh details in the shocking case of Patterson, 22, who killed 14-year-old Closs’ parents and then snatched her from their Wisconsin home.

Closs bravely escaped from Patterson’s house where he held her in Jan. 2019, getting help from woman walking her dog, and was reunited with family members.

But the public wasn’t told the true extent of the then 13-year-old girl’s ordeal—until now.

Thousands of investigative reports released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Friday, Dec. 20, revealed Patterson said he slept in the same bed as Closs and had sexual thoughts about her — but was too guilty to have sex with the girl.

Patterson claimed he played board games with Closs.

But he also hit her with a window blind cleaner, yelled at and threatened her in the weeks before she managed to escape.

“I know that she was just (expletive) terrified of me,” Patterson, who is serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of James and Denise Closs, admitted. “I just trusted her and that she wouldn’t try to get out.”

Patterson told cops that he never put extra locks on the doors or windows, because he thought she’d never leave. He said he was counting on “mind things” to keep Closs from running away.

The kidnapper said one night when he was drunk, he permitted Closs to write a letter to her aunt but he never mailed it.

According to Patterson, he occasionally let Closs to walk in the yard with him but never off his property.

“If it wasn’t Jayme, it would probably be someone else,” Patterson told authorities about his compulsion to kidnap.

Sadly, the new information also includes the 911 call from Jayme’s mom, seconds before Patterson murdered the girl’s parents.

Police passed by Patterson’s car on the way to the couple’s home in October 2018, not knowing Jayme was in the trunk of his vehicle.

Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.

On May 24, 2019, Patterson was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 40 years.

Closs currently lives with her aunt and godmother, Jennifer Smith.

As RadarOnline.com reported in October, Closs said in a statement to mark the one-year anniversary of her kidnapping that she’s feeling stronger every day and is thankful for the kindness and concern expressed to her from people all over the country.

“She continues to work very, very hard on her emotional well-being,” family attorney Chris Gramstrup said as part of the statement. “She’s moving forward courageously and reclaiming her life. Her incredible spirit and strength continues to inspire everyone around her.”

At the time of Patterson’s sentencing, family members told Radar, “We are proud of how strong Jayme has been and will continue to be. Today we finally could turn the page on this horrific incident.

“He deserves what was handed down to him – and we are thankful he will never be able to prey on anyone again.”

A prison source revealed to Radar that Patterson has exhibited bizarre behavior behind bars.

“He has started to turn mute and not speak a word,” the prison source said. “There have been no visits and he has declined phone calls from family.”