Jayme Closs 'Stronger Every Day' On One Year Anniversary Of Harrowing Kidnapping & Dramatic Escape The teen was held captive for 88 days after her parents were brutally murdered.

Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin girl who was kidnapped and held captive for 88 days before she before escaping from her abductor, said she’s feeling stronger every day and is thankful for the kindness and concern expressed to her from people all over the country in the year after the crime.

In a statement issued Monday, a day before the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting of her parents and her subsequent abduction at her home near Barron in northwest Wisconsin, Closs said she is getting back to the activities she enjoys and loves hanging out with her friends.

As RadarOnline.com readers will remember, Jayme was just 13-years-old when her parents, James and Denise Closs, were killed at their home by Jake Patterson who abducted Jayme and held her at a cabin an hour north.

After nearly three months, Jayme was able to escape and got help from a woman walking her dog.

“She continues to work very, very hard on her emotional well-being,” family attorney Chris Gramstrup said as part of the statement. “She’s moving forward courageously and reclaiming her life. Her incredible spirit and strength continues to inspire everyone around her.”

Grampstrup says Jayme, who has celebrated her 14th birthday, inherited her strength and soft heart from her father and mother.

In March, Patterson pled guilty to mercilessly gunning down James and Denise before kidnapping Jayme. He admitted he decided to kidnap Jayme after he spotted her boarding a school bus near her home.

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without parole on May 24.

“We are proud of how strong Jayme has been and will continue to be,” family members told Radar at the time of the sentencing. “Today we finally could turn the page on this horrific incident.

“He deserves what was handed down to him – and we are thankful he will never be able to prey on anyone again.”