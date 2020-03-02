Idaho ‘Cult’ Mom Lori Vallow’s Husband Insists Her Missing Kids Are ‘Safe’ Couple refusing to disclose JJ and Tylee’s whereabouts after September disappearance.

Chad Daybell, the husband of alleged Idaho “cult” mom Lori Vallow insists her missing kids are not in danger.

On Thursday, February 27, the doomsday author broke his silence on Joshua “JJ” and Tylee’s disappearance when approached by ABC News reporters at Lihue Airport in Hawaii. “The kids are safe,” he said before he boarded a flight back to Rexburg, Idaho. He did not give further details about the children’s whereabouts.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the kids were last seen in September 2019. Since then, family members have voiced their concerns for their safety, claiming that Daybell and Vallow are part of a creepy cult, Preparing A People, where people are often killed off.

Both Vallow and her new husband have declined to tell investigators where the kids are, and even fled Idaho to hide out in Hawaii after officials began questioning them. Vallow was discovered by investigators in Princeville, Hawaii, on January 25. Officials told her to produce the children to authorities within five days, but on February 20, when she failed to do so, they arrested her on charges of desertion and child abandonment, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation and contempt of court.

She will be flown back to Idaho later this week to face charges in her two kids’ disappearance.

Daybell has moved them out of their apartment in Princeville and is now back in Idaho.

The kids’ disappearance comes after a string of mysterious instances in the couple’s lives.

In July 2019, Vallow’s then-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot dead by her 51-year-old brother, Alex Cox, inside her home in Chandler, Arizona. In October — one month after the kids were last seen — Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in her family home. Officials at the time said she died of natural causes, but now, they think she may have been poisoned. Vallow and Daybell married two weeks later, in November.