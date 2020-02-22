Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Cult' Mom Lori Vallow Makes First Court Appearance In Missing Kids' Case Husband Chad Daybell supports her at hearing but there's still no sign of children.

Lori Vallow Daybell made her first court appearance in Hawaii on Friday afternoon in the bizarre case of her two missing children.

The woman, 46, was arrested in Kaua’i on Thursday after her kids “J.J.” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, disappeared from Rexburg, Idaho. The two still went missing last September.

Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She also faces charges of arrests and seizures — resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court — as well as willful disobedience of court process or order.

At Friday’s hearing, Daybell’s attorney requested her bail be lowered to $10,000, and Kaua’i Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar requested she be held without bail.

The judge ruled yesterday that her $5 million bond will be maintained, as KSL reported.

Vallow did not waive her right to an extradition hearing, which was scheduled for March 2.

Her husband Chad Daybell, 51, came to court to support Vallow.

In a press release, the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney in Idaho claimed Vallow “abandoned her two minor children, delayed law enforcement’s attempts to locate her children, and encouraged another individual to delay law enforcement’s attempts to locate her children.”

According to reports, Vallow and Daybell have been on the run for months.

When the couple showed up in Hawaii, a court ordered Vallow to produce her children to officials in Idaho before January 30. She failed to comply.

“First of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case,” Kaua’i Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck said in a statement after Vallow’s arrest. “We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant.”

According to the Madison County prosecuting attorney, Vallow faces a maximum of 14 years in prison on each count of desertion of a child.

There are many strange twists to this case.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on Vallow’s court appearance.