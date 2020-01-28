Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Krystal Lee pleaded guilty to disposing of evidence after Kelsey Berreth's death.

Krystal Lee, the ex-girlfriend of Patrick Frazee, was sentenced to three years in prison for the part she played in helping him cover up the death of his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Frazee, 33, was found guilty of murdering 29-year-old Berreth on Thanksgiving Day 2018. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 156 years for the killing.

Berreth and Frazee shared a now-2-year-old daughter, Kaylee, who was reportedly in the couple’s home during the murder.

Frazee’s mistress, an Idaho nurse, testified during his trial that she spent hours helping him clean up a bloody mess at Berreth’s condo after the crime.

“I saw blood all over the floor and blood all over the wall… on the floor there were bloody footprints,” Lee, 33, told the court, claiming Frazee used a baseball bat to beat Berreth to death.

According to Lee, Frazee burned Berreth’s body, which has never been found.

Frazee’s mistress, who admitted to getting rid of Berreth’s phone in Idaho to confuse investigators, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence.

Lee struck a plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for her testimony. Her three-year sentence is the maximum allowed by law.