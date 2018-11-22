Photo Credit: Alameda County District Attorney's Office

Brothers Asmerom and Tewodros Gebreselassie were convicted for the murders of three family members at the Mehari Thanksgiving in Oakland, CA, in 2006, but Tewodros later had his conviction overthrown. The siblings, 53 and 44, went on trial for killing their sister-in-law Winta Mehari, 28, her mother Regbe Bahrengasi, 50, and her brother Yonas Mehari, 17, on Thanksgiving. The Gebreselassie brothers were seeking to avenge their brother Abraham’s death, whom they believed had been murdered by his wife, prosecutors said. However, a pathologist ruled that Abraham had died of natural causes. Tewodros called Asmerom from the Mehari Thanksgiving celebration and and opened the door for Asmerom to come into the apartment. Tewodros then kidnapped their infant nephew while Asmerom shot the three victims to death. In 2011, the brothers were sentenced to life in prison but Tewodros was released in 2016 after having his conviction overthrown and his prison sentence revised.