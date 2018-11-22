Holiday Horror: The Most Gruesome Thanksgiving Murders Exposed
See how killers turned turkey day into a nightmare.
Thanksgiving usually brings families together to bond over turkey dinner, but in some cases, the holiday has resulted in horror. At a time when Americans come together to share a hearty meal and give thanks, family feuds have erupted in gunfire and strangers have been slaughtered. Joel Michael Guy has been accused of stabbing and dismembering his parents after Thanksgiving dinner in 2016, Ayalis Clay Oliver allegedly killed his son Keith Oliver over the younger man’s refusal to help out around the house on Thanksgiving Day 2009, and Byron David Smith lay in wait on Thanksgiving 2012 and shot two teens to death in his basement. Scroll though RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more.
