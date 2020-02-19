Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Third Teen Suspect Arrested In Murder Of NYC College Student Tessa Majors

Third Teen Suspect Arrested In Murder Of NYC College Student Tessa Majors

The final teen suspect in the fatal stabbing of New York college student Tessa Majors has surrendered to police.

Luciano Lewis, 14, was arrested Wednesday morning, February 19. Later in the day, he and Rashaun Weaver, also 14, pleaded not guilty after an indictment charged the two with robbery and second-degree murder as adults in the slaying of 18-year-old Majors. They both face nine years to life in prison if convicted.

A third teen suspect, 13-year-old Zyairr Davis, allegedly confessed to his part in the crime. He now faces charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. His case will be tried in Family Court because of his age.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Majors, a Barnard College freshman, was brutally killed in what Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance described as a “gruesome” botched robbery attempt in Manhattan’s Morningside Park on the evening of December 11.

Majors was discovered unconscious with “multiple stab wounds about the body” near a staircase in the park, police said. She eventually succumbed to her injuries.

“As alleged, some of the last words she was known to have said were: ‘Help me! I’m being robbed,’” Vance has noted.

Reports indicated that on the day of her death, Majors was walking down the steps leading into the park when the teens confronted her.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said the attack lasted “more than a minute,” according to the New York Post.

He added: “That’s extraordinary for a robbery and a murder to take that long.”

Prosecutors on Wednesday claimed evidence shows Weaver stabbed Majors in the torso and heart while Lewis prevented her escape during what they called a “sustained attack.”