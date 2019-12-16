Family Of Slain Student Slams NYPD Union Head After Seemingly Blaming Her For Own Murder Ed Mullins said Tessa Majors was looking to score some weed before she was killed.

The family of slain New York City college student Tessa Majors is lashing out at a high-ranking cop who claimed the young woman was in the park to buy weed.

“The remarks by Sergeants Benevolent Association president Ed Mullins we find deeply inappropriate, as they intentionally or unintentionally direct blame onto Tess, a young woman, for her own murder,” the family of Majors, 18, said in a statement. “We would ask Mr. Mullins not to engage in such irresponsible public speculation, just as the NYPD asked our family not to comment as it conducts the investigation.”

As Radar reported, Majors, 18, was reportedly killed by a group of teens in a botched robbery. According to the New York Daily News, a 13-year-old has been arrested after admitting he was at the scene with two other teens. One, 14, was arrested, then let go while authorities build a stronger case against him. The other, 16, is believed to be the stabber but has not yet been arrested.

Mullins was slammed after seemingly blaming Majors and the city’s current drug laws for her own murder.

“Here we have a student murdered by a 13-year-old, we have a common denominator: marijuana,” Mullins, the president of the NYPD sergeant’s union said in the interview. “Think about that — we don’t enforce marijuana laws anymore, we’re basically hands off on enforcement of marijuana. Here we have a student murdered by a 13-year-old and the common denominator is marijuana. My question to the people of New York City is — why is this happening?”

In response to the family’s statement, Mullins, an outspoken critic of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who supports legalized marijuana, told the Daily News his comments were directed at De Blasio, not Majors.

“I can’t imagine what [the family is] going through,” Mullins said.