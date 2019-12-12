Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Horrific Murder: Teen College Student Tessa Majors Stabbed To Death In NYC Botched Robbery Bleeding woman crawled for help but died from her injuries.

Teen college student Tessa Rane Majors was stabbed to death in New York City after being attacked by several men in a horrific murder, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

Majors, 18, was a freshman at the elite Barnard College when she was attacked near a Manhattan park.

“On Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at approximately 1736 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a female assaulted in the vicinity of West 116th Street and Morningside Drive within the confines of the 26th Precinct,” NYPD Detective Sophia Mason told Radar.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive 18-year old female with multiple stab wounds to her body. EMS responded and transported the victim to Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

Majors, originally from Charlottesville, Virginia, graduated from St. Anne’s-Belfield high school in May and moved to New York City in August for college.

According to reports, Majors was walking down the steps to the park when at least two men confronted her.

She had a “quick interaction” with them then fell quickly to the ground, with her cell phone falling next to her, a source who reviewed the surveillance video of the crime told the NY Daily News.

The bleeding college student apparently struggled back up the steps to a security booth and the guard called 9-1-1.

“We are still in the preliminary stages, but we do have a couple of people we are questioning at the 26th Precinct at this time,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said about two teenagers being questioned with their parents.

“We’re going to need the community to help us with the investigation.”

The Student Affairs Committee at Columbia University Senate released a statement on Thursday following the horrendous murder. “We wish to say that our hearts go out to Tessa’s family, as well as to all those who knew and loved Tessa, both within the community at Barnard and elsewhere. Tessa will be deeply missed.”

