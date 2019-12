'Broken Bones' & Fractured Skull! Gruesome Details Of Coed Deaths Exposed

Morgan Harrington's mother said at a press conference after the pleading: "It has been a hard road ... No one gave up," NBC29 reported. Her daughter disappeared on October 17, 2009, after a Metallica concert in Charlottesville. According to the Statement of Facts released about the case, her remains were found three months later. "No underpants were recovered," near Harrington's body and many parts of her clothing were missing, the documents state. "Her cause of death was homicidal violence of undetermined origin," the Medical Examiner determined. "She had a spiral fracture of her upper left arm and 2 greenstick rib fractures, all of which occurred at or near the time of death." The court papers also state "Morgan's skull had an incise fracture on it that also occurred at or near the time of death."