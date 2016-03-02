'Broken Bones' & Fractured Skull! Gruesome Details Of Coed Deaths Exposed

'Broken Bones' & Fractured Skull! Gruesome Details Of Coed Deaths Exposed
Hannah Graham and Morgan Harrington‘s killer has finally admitted to murdering the two young woman, as shockingly gruesome details of their abductions and deaths were finally released. The parents of the two gave emotional statements about their daughters, revealing the horrific nature of the crimes.