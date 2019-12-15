Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Murdered NYC College Student Tessa Majors Was In Park 'To Buy Weed' The 18-year-old was stabbed to death after being attacked by several men.

Murdered NYC student Tessa Majors, 18, had gone to the Manhattan park where she died to buy marijuana, according to one of her friends who spoke to police.

Majors, who attended Barnard College, reportedly was stabbed to death near Manhattan’s Morningside Park about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

According to reports, Majors was walking down the steps to the park when at least two men confronted her.

She had a “quick interaction” with them then fell quickly to the ground, with her cell phone falling next to her, a source who reviewed the surveillance video of the crime told the NY Daily News.

Now Ed Mullins, the president of the NYPD sergeant’s union, has said in an interview on AM 970, “What I am understanding is that [Majors] was in the park to buy marijuana,” as the New York Post reported.

It’s believed Majors was killed by a group of teens in a botched robbery, and there is a 13-year-old suspect.

“Here we have a student murdered by a 13-year-old, we have a common denominator: marijuana,” said Mullins, referring one of her alleged killers known to be a weed smoker.

Police sources confirmed to The Post that they are investigating the claim that Majors was in the park to score weed, information that came from a college friend of the victim.

The pal reportedly told detectives that Majors, who was from Virginia, went to the park to purchase marijuana.

But as RadarOnline.com has reported, she was then attacked by several men in a brutal murder.

“On Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at approximately 1736 hours, police responded to a 911 call for a female assaulted in the vicinity of West 116th Street and Morningside Drive within the confines of the 26th Precinct,” NYPD Detective Sophia Mason told Radar.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious and unresponsive 18-year old female with multiple stab wounds to her body. EMS responded and transported the victim to Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.”

A minor teen was arrested on Thursday but he’s denied stabbing Majors.

Another boy, 14, was arrested, but later released on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Cops reportedly are still searching for a third teen who may have been involved in Majors’ death.

Mullins noted in his Sunday radio interview, “We don’t enforce marijuana laws anymore. We’re basically hands-off on the enforcement of marijuana.”

“I understand the mayor [Bill De Blasio] made statements that this is surprising on how this can happen in New York City,” he said. “I really have to question what world he’s living in to think that this is surprising, when we are watching the city slowly erode, with shootings, stabbings, an increase in homicides and, most importantly, a hands-off policing policy.

“Something needs to change and it needs to change quickly or it’s gonna be very difficult to put the genie back in the bottle,” Mullins opined.