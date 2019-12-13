Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jodi Arias stabbed her boyfriend 29 times before she shot him in the head and slit his throat but according to her prison commissary purchase list exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, she is allowed to buy razor blades behind bars.

The convicted killer is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the brutal murder of Travis Alexander, but thanks to a hefty bank account, she is able to purchase a slew of amenities from the commissary.

The most shocking item that she repeatedly purchased between September and December 2019 was listed as: “TWIN BLADE DIS RZR 10PK,” according to the documents provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections and obtained by Radar.

Radar readers know Arias, 39, stabbed Alexander in a vicious frenzy after a wild sex romp in his Arizona home in 2008.

A jury found her guilty of first-degree murder, not buying her “self-defense” claim that he had a history of domestic abuse and was attacking her that night.

Arias cried in the courtroom during her 2013 trial when prosecutor Juan Martinez described her killing Alexander.

“He goes down, he collapses, and she catches up to him and goes for the throat,” the prosecutor said about her slicing a knife across his neck. “If it was crime of passion she wouldn’t have directed a hit to where it would kill, but when he goes down there is a direct strike to his neck, where it will kill him.

“It’s a very well-orchestrated kill,” Martinez noted to the jury.

Behind bars Arias was freely shopping for a variety of items including anti-shank toothbrushes, a nail clipper with no file and alcohol-free hairspray.

She also bought several articles of clothing in different sizes. A pair of large sweatpants were on the list as well as large sweat shorts, a medium sweatshirt, a medium t-shirt, deluxe tube socks and “WOMEN’S BRIEF SMALL” for underwear.

According to the prison docs provided to Radar, Arias was continuing her love of junk food. Jalapeno cheese squeeze, jalapeno popcorn, potato chips, corn chips, ranch dressing and sardine flakes are on the list.

She also dined on French vanilla cappuccino, Cajun chicken ramen and sardine flakes, the prison list revealed.

However, that fine dining came with a price. On Arias’ prison commissary list, she ordered Ibuprofen and Alka Seltzer Plus.

The natural brunette, who dyed her bleach-blonde hair back to brown as she traveled to kill Alexander, was keeping up with her beauty regime in prison. Arias ordered scented oil sage, dental floss, Irish Spring icy blast soap as well as shampoo and conditioner each month.

Arias, who sold her paintings during her trial but was banned from doing so after she was convicted, bought black, blue, yellow, white and red paint to keep up with her hobby.

And for her correspondence, Arias ordered stamped postcards and phone cards.

Radar exclusively reported that she will be treated to a special meal on Christmas day.

The festive meal includes roast beef, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, bread dressing, vegetable medley and a dinner roll. Dessert is “pie with whipped topping,” according to prison records obtained by Radar.

Arias appealed her murder conviction in late 2019. She was awaiting the appellate court ruling as the holidays approached.