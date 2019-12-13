Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jodi Arias will be spending Christmas behind bars feasting on delicious roast beef with holiday decorations, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Travis Alexander’s killer is serving a life sentence in the Perryville Prison in Arizona and Radar obtained details about her official Holiday meal.

The murderer, 39, will be given a special meal for the Christmas, including roast beef, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, bread dressing, vegetable medley and a dinner roll, prison documents obtained exclusively by Radar revealed.

Dessert for the holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus is “pie with whipped topping,” for the woman who shot her boyfriend in the head, stabbed him 29 times and slit his throat in 2008.

The condiments included for Arias’ Christmas meal are “margarine and salt and pepper,” the prison told Radar.

Her prison also offered a tasty Christmas brunch menu as well, including fruit, cold cereal, a ham and potato hash casserole, a scrambled egg, one slice of wheat bread, peanut butter and jelly mix and coffee, documents obtained by Radar stated.

During her trial, Arias was accused of hiding under Alexander’s Christmas tree as their relationship unraveled, but as she spent more than a decade behind bars, she was going to get a special treat in 2019.

According to exclusive documents obtained by Radar, Warden Regina Dorsey sent a memo to the Arizona Department of Corrections regarding Christmas decorations.

“I am respectfully requesting for approval to bring items for decorating the Lumley unit for Christmas,” the warden wrote in a November 21 memo.

“All items will be taken offsite on 1/2/2020. Items: Christmas lights, wrapping paper, ornaments, bows, red and green spray paint to spray cardboard.”

The request was approved that same day, according to the document obtained from the prison by Radar.

A jury found Arias guilty of the first-degree murder of Alexander but was deadlocked on a sentence. Judge Sherry Stephens ordered that she spend life behind bars without the possibility of parole, but Arias appealed the conviction in late 2019. She was awaiting the appellate court ruling as the holidays approached.