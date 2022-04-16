'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow Heads Back To Jail After Being Found Fit To Face Trial For The Deaths Of Her Two Children

The 48-year-old mother spent the last 10 months being held in an Idaho psychiatric facility after being charged for the murders of her two boys, 7-year-old Joshua 'JJ' Vallow, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

She was ordered by a jury to face a psychological assessment on whether or not the alleged killer was fit to face trial. On April 11th, Fremont County District Judge Steven Boyce ordered court proceedings against Vallow to continue, claiming that she had restored competency.

Vallow along with her husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder, among other charges against them.