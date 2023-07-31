Lori Vallow received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of two children and her husband's ex-wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The so-called "doomsday mom" was convicted in May for the murders of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, in addition to conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.

Before her sentencing, Vallow addressed the court and claimed she had been "visited" by her children as she maintained her belief that she was an angel who could communicate with the "spirit world."