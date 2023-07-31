'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole for Murdering Her Children
Lori Vallow received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of two children and her husband's ex-wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The so-called "doomsday mom" was convicted in May for the murders of her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, in addition to conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.
Before her sentencing, Vallow addressed the court and claimed she had been "visited" by her children as she maintained her belief that she was an angel who could communicate with the "spirit world."
On Monday, Vallow shocked the court with a bizarre statement, claiming that "no one was murdered in this case."
"Jesus knows me and Jesus understands me," Vallow told the court. "I mourn with all of you who mourn my children and Tammy. Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here, Jesus Christ knows no one was murdered in this case."
Vallow added that "accidental deaths happen, suicides happen, fatal side effects from medications happen" as she spoke of having "many communications" with the "spirit world."
Vallow claimed that "because of these communications I know for a fact that my children are happy" in heaven.
"Heaven is more wonderful than you can possibly imagine," Vallow said as she claimed she "died" the day she gave birth to Tylee and knew heaven was her "home" ever since. The doomsday mom said she spoke to her "eternal friend" Tammy, who was "busy" and "very happy" in the afterlife.
Vallow claimed JJ came to her as "an adult spirit" who was "very, very tall" and told her, "you didn’t do anything wrong, mom."
When Vallow spoke of her daughter, she claimed Tylee "suffered" greatly from alleged sexual abuse and bad health.
"I am the only person on this earth who knows how much Tylee suffered in her life," Vallow said at sentencing. "She had pain every single day. She never felt good. Her body did not work right."
Vallow added that she looked forward to reuniting with Tylee, JJ, and Tammy "in the arms of Jesus."
Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, were obsessed with "doomsday" prophecies and believed "zombies" who were possessed by evil spirits walked among them.
Those "zombies" included Tylee, who was Vallow's biological daughter from her third marriage to the late Joseph Vallow, as well as JJ, who was adopted in 2014 by Lori and her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, according to NBC News.
Idaho Judge Steven Boyce condemned Vallow for failing to show "any remorse" for her actions. With her Idaho sentencing over, Vallow still faces additional conspiracy charges in Arizona for the deaths of her two children.