Guilty of Murdering Her FOURTH Husband? Police in Arizona Looking Into the Death of Lori Vallow’s Ex as She Languishes in an Idaho Jail

Idaho prosecutors have begun the extradition process for Lori Vallow to be sent to Arizona, where she faces charges related to the 2019 death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lori, 50, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without parole for the deaths of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Tammy Daybell, who was the ex-wife of her current husband Chad Daybell.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed an arrest warrant for the "doomsday mom" on Wednesday.