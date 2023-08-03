Guilty of Murdering Her FOURTH Husband? Police in Arizona Looking Into the Death of Lori Vallow’s Ex as She Languishes in an Idaho Jail
Idaho prosecutors have begun the extradition process for Lori Vallow to be sent to Arizona, where she faces charges related to the 2019 death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lori, 50, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without parole for the deaths of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Tammy Daybell, who was the ex-wife of her current husband Chad Daybell.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed an arrest warrant for the "doomsday mom" on Wednesday.
As Lori addressed the court and delivered a shocking statement that "no one was murdered" in the Idaho case, Arizona prosecutors prepared to bring charges against her.
"Now that Ms. Vallow has been sentenced in Idaho, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will begin extradition of Ms. Vallow to Arizona for charges she is facing in Maricopa County," the Attorney's Office said in a statement.
The 50-year-old was indicted on conspiracy to commit murder in Charles' death, as well as the 2019 attempted murder of her former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.
The disappearance and murders of Lori's children, as well as the death of her husband's ex-wife, prompted investigators to re-examine Charles and Boudreaux's cases.
In July 2019, Charles was fatally shot by Lori's brother, Alex Cox, in Arizona. While Cox initially claimed self-defense, investigators suspected Lori could have masterminded the incident.
Adding another level to the increasingly bizarre and twisted case a 911 call from Boudreaux. In October 2019, Lori's nephew-in-law contacted emergency services to report that he had been targeted in a drive-by shooting.
Thankfully, Boudreaux was not struck by a bullet or injured in the attempted attack, but investigators now believed Cox could have been the brazen gunman.
During the same time period that Boudreaux reported the attempted drive-by, Tammy was killed.
In November 2019, two weeks after his ex-wife's death, Chad exchanged wedding vowels with Lori in Hawaii. The marriage came barely a year after their first met at a religious conference in October 2018.
At the her trial, Idaho prosecutors claimed that Lori, Chad and Cox conspired together to kill those they deemed "obstacles" to the newlywed's relationship. Cox died of "natural causes" in December 2019.
Given the circumstances, police re-examined the death of Lori's third husband and Tylee's biological father, Joseph Ryan. However, police concluded that Ryan died of heart attack in 2018.