Lori Vallow Daybell Verdict: Idaho 'Doomsday Mom' Convicted of Murdering Her Two Children & Conspiracy to Murder Romantic Rival
Idaho "cult" mom Lori Vallow was found guilty for her role in the murder of her two of her children, 7-year old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy to murder fifth husband Chad Daybell's wife Tammy Daybell, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The verdict was livestreamed on May 12 following a grueling trial which had prosecutors claiming the couple worked with Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, to carry out the crimes.
Vallow appeared to be stone-cold as she found out her fate Friday, giving little to no reaction.
Chad was also charged in connection with the three deaths but will have a separate trial.
Madison County's Rob Wood said during closing arguments that it was the couple's desire for "money, power, and sex" that led to the vicious slayings. It is believed their doomsday cult beliefs and financial greed were the motives.
Vallow kept collecting her kids' Social Security benefits for months after they were slain and Daybell stood to receive "$430,000 worth of life insurance" after Tammy's death.
Cox was never charged as he died in December 2019.
Tylee and JJ were last seen alive in September of that year, but their remains were tragically found buried on the Daybell property in June 2020.
Tammy was found dead in October 2019, originally suspected to be from natural causes. However, an autopsy later ruled her death was a homicide.
"Tylee's body was burned beyond recognition. Her body was dismembered in such a grotesque and extreme manner," Wood said.
Evidence showed that JJ struggled as "a white plastic bag was placed over his head, and secured with duct tape around and around from his forehead to his chin."
"He stopped breathing, his heart stopped beating and he died. It was a brutal, horrific murder of a 7-year-old boy with special needs," the prosecutor told the court.
Vallow's DNA was found on duct tape wrapped around her son's corpse.
After today, her legal woes are not over. As we previously reported, Vallow has also been indicted in Arizona on one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder following the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.
Vallow was fatally shot by her brother in 2019. She said the shooting was in self-defense, and has pleaded not guilty.