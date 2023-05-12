Lori Vallow Daybell Verdict: Idaho 'Doomsday Mom' Convicted of Murdering Her Two Children & Conspiracy to Murder Romantic Rival

Idaho "cult" mom Lori Vallow was found guilty for her role in the murder of her two of her children, 7-year old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy to murder fifth husband Chad Daybell's wife Tammy Daybell, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The verdict was livestreamed on May 12 following a grueling trial which had prosecutors claiming the couple worked with Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, to carry out the crimes.

Vallow appeared to be stone-cold as she found out her fate Friday, giving little to no reaction.