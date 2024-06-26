'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Hit With $351k Tax Lien, Bringing Total Debt to Whopping $736k
Teen Mom star Maci Bookout was hit with her largest tax lien yet, bringing her grand total owed in back taxes to a whopping $736,000 — and her husband, Taylor McKinney also owes a substantial amount, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On June 6, Maci and Taylor were slapped with their latest — and most expensive — tax lien at $351,699.
"There are five unreleased liens on Maci and three of those are with Taylor named as well," the Tennessee court clerk said of the reality TV star's liens, according to the Sun.
The June 6 lien comes weeks after the couple was hit with a $86,620 federal lien on May 10. The clerk noted that Maci was additionally issued two liens in her name on February 7.
One of the liens in Maci's name totaled $105,346 and the other was for $49,383. The couple's financial woes don't stop there, either.
In 2023, in a separate county, a federal tax lien in the amount of $143,413 was filed against the Teen Mom star and her husband. The clerk revealed the lien is still active against the couple.
Meanwhile, Maci has been advertising Cameo videos for sale at $100 buck a pop on Instagram. However, it's unclear if the profits from the personalized videos are related to her staggering debt.
Maci owns several tricked-out Jeeps and in 2021, the couple reportedly dropped $339k on 48 acres of land in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Despite the roomy plot of land being primed for building a dream home, the couple lives a short distance away in a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom mansion, where they live with their three children.
The 3,558-square-foot home features cathedral ceilings, a four-car garage, and two-story windows and sits on 7 acres.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maci sold her Ooltewah, Tennessee, mansion after one week on the market in 2018.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home was listed for $370l. Maci and Taylor purchased the home in July 2016 for $329,990.
Shortly after selling their home, Maci and Taylor's business hit a major snag when their brand, TTM Lifestyle, LLC was dissolved. At the time, a clerk for the Tennessee Secretary of State exclusively told RadarOnline.com that the LLC had been dissolved on August 6, 2019, and was "inactive."
"The company failed to file the annual report that was due on April 1, 2019," the clerk explained, noting that the company could have the LLC active again if they filed their annual report and reinstatement paperwork.