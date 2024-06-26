The Louisville police chief who oversaw the arrest of the world's number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler, outside the PGA Championship in May has resigned, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The golf pro was charged with reckless driving, assault of an officer, criminal mischief, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic after allegedly injuring a detective with his vehicle while entering the Valhalla Golf Club.

As this outlet reported, the Louisville Police Department later dropped all charges and agreed not to pursue "any legal action related to the ramifications of the May 17 arrest," chalking the incident up to a misunderstanding.