Louisville Police Chief Who Charged Scottie Scheffler Resigns After Mishandling Unrelated Sexual Harassment Claims
The Louisville police chief who oversaw the arrest of the world's number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler, outside the PGA Championship in May has resigned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The golf pro was charged with reckless driving, assault of an officer, criminal mischief, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic after allegedly injuring a detective with his vehicle while entering the Valhalla Golf Club.
As this outlet reported, the Louisville Police Department later dropped all charges and agreed not to pursue "any legal action related to the ramifications of the May 17 arrest," chalking the incident up to a misunderstanding.
Police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel resigned on Tuesday after being suspended earlier this month over mishandling a sexual harassment claim against an officer, Daily Mail reported.
Gwinn-Villaroel was placed on leave for promoting a police major to lieutenant colonel mere moments after a fellow officer lodged a sexual harassment complaint against him in the same meeting.
Her departure comes less than a year after she became the first Black woman to lead the department in a full-time position, making her the third full-time Louisville police chief to resign or be fired since officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor during a botched drug raid in 2020.
The Louisville Police Department has been plagued by sexual harassment allegations recently, with two female officers filing lawsuits last week alleging that fellow officers sexually harassed them.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the conduct alleged in the lawsuits "unacceptable and inexcusable," adding that "everyone should be treated with respect by their colleagues. And everyone has the responsibility to treat others with respect. That should be true in every workplace."
Greenberg promised to improve sexual harassment training procedures and amend the department policy requiring harassment complaints to go through the regular chain of command.
Greenberg named Paul Humphrey, who took over as acting chief following Gwinn-Villaroel's suspension on June 12, as interim chief, the department's fourth interim chief since 2020.
The mayor also said that, at this moment, there is no active search for a new full-time chief.
It's unclear if Gwinn-Villaroel, who came to Louisville from the Atlanta Police Department after being hired as a deputy chief in 2021, resigned by choice or was asked to leave as no further details or explanations were given.