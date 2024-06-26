Website Leak: U.S. Supreme Court Accidentally Publishes — and Deletes Shock Abortion Decision
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be set to allow emergency abortions in Idaho, according to a bombshell report which cited a copy of the ruling that was briefly posted on the court website before it was quickly taken down.
It's the second time in two years that a major ruling on abortion has been revealed before being formally issued.
"The opinion in Moyle v. The United States and Idaho, the United States, this case has not been released," according to a statement from the Supreme Court. "The court's publications unit inadvertently and briefly uploaded a document to the court's website. The court's opinion in this case will be issued in due course."
Per Bloomberg's report, Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch were in dissent while the court's overall vote was 6-3, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is claimed to have issued a separate opinion, which read, "Today's decision is not a victory for pregnant patients in Idaho. It is delay."
"While this court dawdles and the country waits, pregnant people experiencing emergency medical conditions remain in a precarious position, as their doctors are kept in the dark about what the law requires."
Idaho's current law bans nearly all abortions with some exceptions in cases of sexual assault, incest or to save the life of the mother.
This will mark the first time that America's highest court has determined the scope of a state abortion ban after overturning Roe v Wade in 2022, allowing states to decide.
CNN's chief legal correspondent, Paula Reid, was one of many reporters to sound off about the bombshell leak.
"So this reporting is coming from Bloomberg Law. At this point, they have not posted what they say is an opinion that was inadvertently posted on the Supreme Court website," Reid said in shock. "We have not reviewed it ourselves. But in a statement, the Supreme Court acknowledges that a document was posted."
"It's a stunning breach of protocol, and it's notable because we were about 36 hours out from our [Biden and Trump] debate, which is, I think everyone would agree, a pivotal moment in this campaign," she explained. "There are at least ten cases still pending that haven't been released. We only have two days, and it's unclear if any of these are opinions."