Business Trouble! Maci Bookout & Husband Taylor’s Clothing Company Dissolved By State The ‘Teen Mom OG’ stars failed to file proper paperwork.

The stars of Teen Mom are always starting new businesses from makeup products to clothing lines. But while some companies fail, others are hit with shocking scandals! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney’s company TTM, Lifestyle has been dissolved.

A clerk for the Tennessee Secretary of State exclusively revealed to Radar that TTM Lifestyle, LLC was dissolved by the state on August 6, 2019 and is currently listed as “inactive.”

“The company failed to file the annual report that was due on April 1, 2019,” the clerk told Radar.

Fortunately for the couple, if they file their annual report and reinstatement paperwork, they will be an active LLC again.

The report discusses the company’s management structure, number of members, number of addresses on file and more. An inactive status doesn’t mean they are unable to sell items off the website.

This isn’t the first time Maci, 28, and Taylor, 30, have had trouble keeping up with their business paperwork.

Radar previously reported TTM Lifestyle, LLC was listed as inactive in August 6, 2016 for failing to file the annual report.

An Application for Reinstatement was filed on December 14, 2016 and the business became active again.

The clothing business was established in 2013. Maci’s husband, who she married in 2016, took over the company in 2015.

The two are often spotted wearing TTM Lifestyle clothing on social media and on the MTV show. The company sells T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, tanks, shorts, kids clothing, accessories and more. Stars of the Teen Mom franchise are often wearing items from the line to help promote the brand.

